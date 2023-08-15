Stories feature goes live for all Telegram users

Telegram has officially launched its Stories feature to all users. This feature, which was initially introduced to Premium users last month, is now accessible to everyone on the platform. The unveiling coincides with Telegram’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

What sets Telegram’s Stories apart from those on other platforms is the unique ability for users to edit their stories even after posting.

In contrast to Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok, where once a Story is live, editing is not an option without deleting and starting over, Telegram introduces a fresh approach.

Breaking new ground in the realm of social media, Telegram allows you to modify any aspect of your story at any time.

This includes adjusting visibility, captions, on-screen text, stickers, and more, without necessitating a complete repost. This innovative approach was highlighted in a recent blog post by Telegram.

The essence of the Stories experience on Telegram remains familiar, resembling that of other platforms.

Users can select who can view their Stories—everyone, contacts, select individuals, or a close friends’ list. These Stories will be conveniently located in an expandable section at the top of your chat list.

If you wish to conceal Stories from a specific contact, you can move them to the “Hidden” list within your Contacts section.

Managing the duration of your story is another feature Telegram offers. You have the flexibility to set expiration times, whether it’s six, 12, 24, or 48 hours.

Alternatively, you can opt to permanently display Stories on your profile, akin to Instagram’s Story highlights. The inclusion of captions, links, and tagging of others is also available for your Stories.

Moreover, Telegram allows you to post photos and videos taken using both front and rear cameras simultaneously, reminiscent of the BeReal style.

While Stories are now accessible to all users, Telegram continues to extend a perk to its Premium users.

The exclusive “Stealth Mode” feature allows Premium users to erase their story views from the past five minutes and conceals their future views for the next 25 minutes.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, in June, acknowledged the longstanding user demand for Stories. Although initially hesitant due to their ubiquity, Telegram listened to its users and introduced Stories in response.

In summary, Telegram’s launch of Stories to all users introduces an innovative editing approach, providing flexibility and creativity in sharing moments on the platform.