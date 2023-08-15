Interim PM Kakar commits ‘non-interference’ in ongoing economic policies

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he would continue the economic policies of the previous government besides taking necessary steps to boost foreign investment.

Chairing a meeting of different ministries in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed his resolve to take necessary steps to increase foreign investment in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He also was given a detailed briefing on the economic condition of the country, and he sought a detailed report regarding the reform process in every department.

Kakar also pledged the commitment of the interim setup to ensure continuity of the policies aimed at revamping the country’s economy. He said that public welfare projects would continue without interruption.

Regarding the health and education sectors, the interim PM directed to ensure the availability of world-class facilities in these fields.

He also instructed to strictly implement the reforms in the tax and revenue sectors to boost tax collection in the country.

He said that the caretaker setup would focus on deregulation and privatisation to achieve economic stability.

Mulling over cabinet

Kakar is also busy with consultations regarding the formation of his cabinet.

The caretaker PM is consulting his close associates and other important personalities. He has been proposed to form the cabinet phase-wise. In the first phase, 10 to 12 ministers have been suggested to be inducted.

In this phase, finance, foreign, interior, information, and law ministers are likely to take oath.

Sources in the Prime Minister House have said that good and credible names will be inducted into the cabinet.

Some caretaker prime minister’s close friends will also be a part of the federal cabinet

It has also been decided to include technocrats and important retired personalities in the cabinet, the sources said.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and former PTI minister Hashim Dogar are likely to be made part of the cabinet, as is renowned banker Muhammad Zubair, who is slated to become the new finance minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Moreover, the names of former PTI senator Faisal Vawda, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, and cricketer Shahid Afridi have been proposed for the caretaker cabinet.

Also speculated to be part of the caretaker cabinet are Qari Sadaqat, Ahmed Cheema, former Punjab IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, former senator and an ex-minister Muhammad Ali Durrani.

Former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh, industrialist Gohar Ejaz, veteran civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former SCBA president Ahsan Bhawan also feature on the list of proposed names for the new cabinet.

Also, likely to be part of the caretaker cabinet are former ambassador to the US and India Jalil Abbas Jilani, Zulfiqar Cheema, former State Bank of Pakistan governors Shamshad Akhtar and Raza Baqir, and former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

The names of journalist Jugnu Mohsin, former senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, former director general of the ACE retired Brig Muzaffar Ranjha and Sitara Ayaz are also being considered for the cabinet.