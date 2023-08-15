Court remands Pervaiz Elahi to NAB’s custody till August 21

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been remanded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand for a period of six days.

The Accountability Court Lahore granted approval for this remand, extending until August 21, in light of ongoing investigations into corruption allegations.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was apprehended by NAB officials in connection with an asset reference case.

According to insider sources from NAB, the former chief minister is facing allegations of corruption and kickbacks associated with a staggering 226 contracts, collectively valued at 23 billion Pakistani rupees.

The former Punjab chief minister was apprehended by the anti-corruption agency a day ago, just moments after his release from Adiala jail.

His freedom had been granted following the conclusion of his 30-day confinement, carried out in accordance with the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

However, the scene took a swift turn as he exited the gates of Adiala jail; he was promptly taken into custody by a team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), led by Deputy Director Najamul Hassan.

The team comprised members hailing from both the bureau’s Rawalpindi and Lahore zones.

Prosecutors alleged that Elahi received bribes/kickbacks in exchange for getting the “contracts of road schemes of Gujrat Highways Division awarded to favourite/hand-picked contractors”.