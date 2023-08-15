Grammy winner Arooj Aftab conferred with Pride of Performance

Arooj Aftab, the accomplished Pakistani-American singer, has added another illustrious accolade to her already impressive list of achievements, which includes a Grammy award.

Pakistani-American singer was recently bestowed with the Pride of Performance award, a prestigious honor that recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of citizens.

On the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, a distinguished ceremony was held in Washington. The event saw the distribution of 253 awards to both accomplished Pakistani and foreign nationals who have excelled in various fields.

In the grand ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, had the honor of adorning Arooj Aftab with the President’s Pride of Performance award.

This award was presented as a tribute to her exceptional dedication in promoting Pakistani musical traditions both within the United States and across the globe.

Aftab also shared pictures on her Instagram handle.

Arooj Aftab, known for her fusion jazz and neo-sufi musical style, is a vocalist, music composer, and producer.

Her musical prowess was recognized when she delivered a captivating rendition of Hafeez Hoshiarpuri’s ghazal, titled “Mohabbat Karne Wale Kam Na Honge…,” in the Best Global Performance category.

“In recognition of her outstanding contribution in promoting Pakistani music tradition in the United States and across the globe, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has conferred on Ms. Arooj Aftab the President’s Pride of performance award,” said the citation read in the ceremony.

Notably, Arooj Aftab secured her place in history as the very first Pakistani woman to clinch a Grammy award in 2022 for the Best Global Music Performance.