Singer Asad Abbas succumbs to kidney disease

Renowned singer Asad Abbas, who was suffering from a kidney disease, has passed away.

Asad’s death was confirmed by his brother Haider Abbas.

The singer, who hailed from Faisalabad, was also a recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Asad Abbas was suffering from a severe kidney ailment and had been undergoing treatment for a long time.

Last night, Asad Abbas had slipped into a coma as his health deteriorated further.

The singer, who was renowned for his renditions in folk and classical genres, had also appealed to the government for funding his treatment.

Doctors had suggested kidney transplant to Asad for which Rs50 million was required.

Previously, while speaking in a SAMAA TV show about his health, Asad had said that he undergoes a dialysis for to five times a week.

He told the show that he found out about this ailment seven years ago due to a blood pressure problem. When he underwent tests, he found out both his kidneys had failed.

He underwent dialysis in an Islamabad hospital for a year and a half after which he went for a kidney transplant on doctors’ suggestion. All his family members got themselves tested and one of his brothers turned out to be a match and had it transplanted to him.

He underwent treatment at this Islamabad hospital for two years that cost them over Rs50 million. When he got better he moved to his hometown, Faisalabad.

However, the transplanted kidney also failed and he had been on a dialysis since then.