Bushra Bibi’s bail in May 9 violence case extended, ordered to join probe

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended the bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in a case registered over May 9 incidents in the Kohsar police station.

Her bail was extended till September 7. The court was hearing seven cases against the PTI chief and his wife on the May 9 violent incidents.

Bushra Bibi was also asked to join the investigation in the case, while the court reserved its verdict on Imran Khan’s application for an extension in his bail in six cases.

Judge Muhammad Sohail asked Bushra Bibi to join the investigation, saying it will not look good if the bails are cancelled.

The defence lawyer said Imran Khan could not appear in court due to extraordinary circumstances. Salman Safdar asked the court to order to present the PTI chief.

The judge ordered the police to have Bushra Bibi seated respectfully in court.

The counsel said there are security concerns and asked for Bushra Bibi to be included in the probe in court or at the next hearing.

Earlier, Judge Sohail said Bushra Bibi is being given the last chance to join the investigation. The investigating officer is directed to involve her in the investigation.

Her counsel Salman Safdar said Bushra Bibi is ready to join the investigation in the courtroom itself.

The judge remarked that according to Bushra Bibi could not join the investigation due to extraordinary circumstances.

The lawyer said his client observes the purdah so the investigating officer should include her in the probe in the court.