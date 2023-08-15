Quetta: Eight injured in bus-van collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least eight people, including three students and a teacher, sustained injuries on Tuesday following a horrific collision between a passenger bus and van near Kuchlagh area of Quetta.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to Trauma Center at the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Reports indicate that one of the injured passengers is in serious condition.

In the meantime, police have initiated an official investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision.