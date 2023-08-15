Xiaomi reveals Smart Band 8 Pro: 60Hz display, motion sensing tech

In a remarkable event held in China today, Xiaomi has once again captivated the tech world by introducing its latest wearable innovation, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro.

This revelation comes alongside the launch of other cutting-edge devices, including the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 foldable phone, the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone, and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet.

Serving as both a successor to last year’s Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and a larger sibling to the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 unveiled earlier this year. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro merges the strengths of fitness bands and smartwatches into a single, compelling device.

A glimpse into the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro’s marvels

Boldly stepping away from conventional design, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is characterized by its sleek rectangular display, devoid of physical buttons. Its key feature, interchangeable straps, ensures both convenience and style.

The gadget boasts a generous 1.74-inch AMOLED display adorned with a 336 x 480-pixel resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a dazzling peak brightness of 600 nits.

The screen supports an always-on display function, offering a myriad of customizable widgets for effortless access and portrait-oriented watch faces. Notably, the device exhibits a stunning palette of 16.7 million colors, contributing to an immersive user experience.

Fitness and wellness in a single band

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro transcends the boundaries of health and fitness tracking. It is a comprehensive solution for those seeking to monitor their well-being with precision.

Equipped with a heart-rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle tracker tailored for women, this smart band covers a wide spectrum of wellness aspects.

Furthermore, the device is attuned to measure stress levels and offers breath training exercises for relaxation. With a versatile range of over 150 sports modes, including smart running modes and running lessons, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro ensures that users can pursue their preferred activities while staying connected to their fitness journey.

Empowering connectivity and control

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro stands as a testament to Xiaomi’s commitment to technology integration. Armed with a built-in GNSS chip, supporting five satellite systems, and complemented by an advanced voice assistant, the device transforms into an indispensable tool.

Users can effortlessly manage other Xiaomi smart devices through the Miaoxiang Center, showcasing Xiaomi’s ecosystem prowess. The smart band seamlessly controls functions such as camera operations, music playback, flashlight activation, real-time weather updates, and instant notifications, all of which elevate the user experience to new heights.

A battery that lasts

In the realm of wearables, battery life is a crucial consideration. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro excels in this aspect with its 297mAh battery.

This energy-efficient power source promises up to an impressive 14 days of usage on a single charge, ensuring that the device remains ready for action without frequent interruptions.

A touch of personalization

Diversity in preferences is the cornerstone of consumer choice, and the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro caters to this need.

Available in a variety of strap colors and materials, users can opt for the TPU wristband in classic Black or the trendy Coconut Ash colors. Alternatively, the Harbor Blue leather strap option offers a touch of elegance for those seeking a sophisticated aesthetic.

With a price point of $54 for the TPU wristband and $61 for the Harbor Blue leather option, Xiaomi ensures that style and functionality are accessible to all.

The accessible revolution

Embodying Xiaomi’s dedication to innovation and accessibility, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is now available for purchase in China.

This groundbreaking wearable brings the future of fitness and technology to users’ wrists, propelling them towards a more connected and healthier lifestyle.