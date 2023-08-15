Lightning strike decimates Attock police station, injures five officers

At least five cops sustained injuries after the building of Attock Khurd police station collapsed following a lightning strike, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the force of the lightning strike caused a portion of the building to crumble, burying the officials under a heap of debris.

The incident left five officials severely injured, as they were trapped under the rubble. The unfortunate incident took place during a thunderstorm that lashed the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the atmosphere was tense as dark clouds gathered and lightning streaked across the sky. Moments later, a deafening thunderclap was followed by a blinding flash of lightning that struck the police station building.

Local authorities and rescue teams were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The injured individuals were subsequently rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they are currently receiving medical assistance.

Moreover, the parked cars within the police station premises caught fire due to the intense lightning strike. Hence, firefighters, already on the scene due to the building collapse, had to divert their attention to contain the vehicle fires.

Initially, due to the sudden and catastrophic nature of the collapse, suspicions of an explosion arose.

Consequently, the bomb disposal squad was called in to investigate the cause behind the building’s collapse. However, it was later determined that the collapse was a result of a direct lightning strike.