Caretaker PM Kakar calls maiden meeting of economic team today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar wasted no time in taking charge of the economic reins of the country as a day after assuming office, he summoned the maiden meeting today.

Sources privy to the matter said the comprehensive state of the country’s economy will take centre stage during this pivotal meeting.

The Ministry of Finance, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and pertinent institutions are slated to present their assessments during the gathering, added sources.

Read also: Who is Interim PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar?

Additionally, the meeting will also delve into the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and outline the strategy for the future.