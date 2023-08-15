Islamabad courts reject Imran Khan’s bails in six cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad and district and sessions court on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three cases each.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain pronounced a reserved verdict on the issues of three cases registered against the PTI chairman.

Out of the three cases against Imran Khan, two were registered in the Khanna police station and the third in Bhara Kahu police station.

The court dismissed the bails of Imran Khan due to his non-appearance.

On August 8, the Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore had accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application for one-day exemption from appearance, and also extended his interim bail till August 11 in at least five cases of May 9 vandalism.

The court had announced a reserved verdict.

The application was filed on behalf of Imran Khan’s lawyer in the case of vandalism and arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9.

The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the PTI chief has been arrested.

Lawyer Salman Safdar hoped his client’s sentence would be suspended in a week.