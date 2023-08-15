Guardian of history: Abdul Ghani Khan - The sentinel of Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy

In the annals of history, there exist figures whose contributions often go unnoticed, overshadowed by the grandeur of their contemporaries. One such unsung hero is the venerable Abdul Ghani Khan, the steadfast guardian of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

At the remarkable age of 105, Abdul Ghani Khan still resides in a modest marla house in Peshawar, where he cherishes memories of Pakistan’s inception and his close association with its founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Born in the serene village of Shabqadar, Charsadda, in the year 1918, Abdul Ghani Khan’s journey began during a pivotal era in South Asian history. As the winds of change swept across the subcontinent, he found himself drawn towards a greater purpose.

In 1945, fate intervened when he was appointed as the Army Chief of the All India Muslim League National Guard. Little did he know that this role would lead him to become an indelible part of Pakistan’s history.

With a sense of duty that knew no bounds, Abdul Ghani Khan took upon himself the solemn responsibility of safeguarding Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In countless gatherings and crucial meetings, from Lahore to Peshawar, he stood unwavering, protecting the man who would steer the destiny of a new nation. His steadfast dedication earned him the admiration and respect of all who witnessed his commitment to the cause.

In recognition of his unparalleled service, the government of Pakistan honored Abdul Ghani Khan with the Pakistan Medal in 1982, a testament to his selfless devotion and unwavering loyalty to the nation’s founding ideals.

But his recognition did not stop there; in 2011, he was further distinguished with the Gold Medal, solidifying his legacy as a true patriot.

As the years turned into decades, he continued to uphold the values he held dear, passing on his cherished memories to the generations that followed.

Now, at the age of 105, Abdul Ghani Khan remains a living link to a bygone era, a testament to the sacrifices and devotion of those who stood shoulder to shoulder with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.