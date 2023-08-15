Samsam Bukhari latest to quit PTI

Party in ‘trouble’ faced another blow on Tuesday as former Punjab minister Syed Samsam Bukhari announced his departure from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 incidents.

The former PTI stalwart in his statement condemning the tragic events that unfolded following the arrest of Imran Khan, “I don’t believe in politics of violence as all institutions are ours and we have to work together. “

Following the announcement, Mr Samsam called on Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Jahangir Tareen and decided to join IPP.

Meanwhile, other party leaders including Aoun Chaudhry, Numan Langriyal also participated in the meeting.

He will formally announce to join party in a press conference later today.