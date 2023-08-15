Five-year-old dies after falling into manhole while attending Independence Day rally

A day that was meant to be a celebration of national pride turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy as a 5-year-old boy lost his life after falling into a manhole while attending the Independence Day rally in Jamot Para of Memon Goth.

The young boy, identified as Nouman, had left his home to witness the spirited Independence Day rally, which was being held to commemorate the nation’s freedom.

However, what should have been a day of joy and festivity turned into a nightmare when the child accidentally fell into an open manhole.

Local residents rushed to the scene and tried to rescue him, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain, and the boy lost his life.

Upon learning of the devastating incident, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad visited the grieving family to express his condolences.

“In this hour of sorrow, Salman Abdullah Murad is an equal participant in the grief of the family,” he said, acknowledging the pain that the family is going through.

“No excuse is acceptable for the tragic incident,” he asserted.