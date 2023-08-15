Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launches: refined hinge, periscope lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Xiaomi has once again taken a significant step forward by introducing the highly anticipated Mix Fold 3, a successor to the groundbreaking Mix Fold 2.

This newest iteration boasts a range of enhancements that redefine the possibilities of foldable smartphones.

Let’s delve into the remarkable features and innovations that make the Mix Fold 3 a true standout in the market.

1. A trim and sleek design

The Mix Fold 3 continues to push the boundaries of slimness, outshining its predecessor.

When fully expanded, the device is an astonishingly thin 5.26mm, and even in its folded state, it measures just 10.89mm in thickness.

This feat was achieved through ingenious engineering, as Xiaomi’s team developed a vertically stacked motherboard that significantly minimized the phone’s overall dimensions.

2. Reinvented hinge mechanism

One of the standout improvements in the Mix Fold 3 lies within its hinge mechanism. A product of meticulous engineering, the hinge system incorporates 198 components, consuming 17% less internal space compared to the previous model.

This enhanced hinge features a three-part structure, including 14 micro-hinges, ensuring not only durability but also the ability to prop the phone at various angles, creating a convenient mini-laptop setup.

3. Double delight with dual E6 OLED displays

A distinguishing feature of the Mix Fold 3 is its dual-display setup. The primary screen is an impressive 8.03-inch LTPO panel with a resolution of 1,960 x 2,160 pixels, offering a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

Notably, this display supports advanced technologies such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, enhancing the visual experience.

On the exterior, a 6.56-inch LTPO OLED display, fortified by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, presents a peak brightness of up to 2,560 nits in auto mode.

4. A lens into excellence

Xiaomi has partnered with Leica optics to equip the Mix Fold 3 with an outstanding quad-camera system. The primary camera, fueled by a 50MP Sony IMX800 sensor, provides optical image stabilization (OIS) for clearer, sharper shots.

The camera array includes a 12MP ultrawide camera for expansive vistas and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers a 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, a 10MP periscope module provides an impressive 5x optical zoom, accompanied by OIS to enhance image stability.

5. Unleashing the power within

Under the hood, the Mix Fold 3 is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB of storage.

Fuelling this powerhouse is a substantial 4,800mAh battery, an upgrade from its predecessor.

The device supports both 67W wired charging and innovative 50W wireless charging, ensuring that staying powered up is both swift and convenient.

6. A glimpse of the software landscape

The Mix Fold 3 runs on the MIUI 14, Xiaomi’s custom user interface, built on the foundation of Android 13.

This software integration ensures a seamless and optimized user experience, aligning functionality with the device’s impressive hardware capabilities.

7. Choices and consistency

Xiaomi recognizes individual preferences by offering versions of the Mix Fold 3 with both glass and composite fibre backs.

Despite the choice of material, the prices of these variants remain consistent, offering consumers flexibility without compromise.

Pre-orders and availability

The excitement for the Mix Fold 3 is palpable, and starting today, customers in China can place their pre-orders. The official sales launch is set for August 16.

While information regarding international availability is still pending, it’s clear that Xiaomi’s innovative foldable smartphone is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.