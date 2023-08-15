Kashmiris observe India’s independence day as black day

As India marked the 77th anniversary of its independence today, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) protested the atrocities unleashed by New Dehli in the occupied region and are observing it as a black day.

There is a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Black flags have been hoisted everywhere while protest rallies will be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Kashmiris across the world will also hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Paradise turns into military garrison

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison.

A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across the territory. The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with the deployment of paramilitary troops, new bunkers and barricades.

Despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion. Youth gathered in small groups and chanted Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on the their houses. As the clock struck 12 in the midnight, the Kashmiris burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addressing an event in Srinagar said, the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing unprecedented public resentment across Jammu and Kashmir owing to its anti-poor, anti-middle class policies and tax terrorism imposed on the Kashmiris.