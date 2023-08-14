Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar nominated as eighth interim Sindh CM

Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has been nominated as the eighth caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

After thorough deliberations between the Sindh Chief Minister and the opposition leader, the MQM Coordination Committee has reached a consensus on the nomination of Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar.

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LL.B. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1980. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

In 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Baqar has written a number of important judgments, including the judgment in the case of Asif Zardari v. National Accountability Bureau, which held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had exceeded its powers in the investigation of former President Asif Zardari.

Justice Baqar also wrote the dissenting note in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa v. Federation of Pakistan, which held that the presidential reference against Justice Isa was politically motivated.

Justice Baqar retired from the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022. He is currently a visiting professor at the University of Karachi.