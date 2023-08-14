Billy Porter takes jibe at Anna Wintour over Harry Styles’ Vogue cover

Porter expressed his belief that Styles, a straight white man, was chosen for the cover due to his race and sexuality, highlighting issues of privilege and exploitation of marginalized communities for representation.

In an interview with an international newspaper, Porter revealed that he had a conversation with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour prior to the cover’s release, where she asked for suggestions on improvement.

Porter regretted not urging Wintour to use Vogue’s influence to uplift voices advocating for gender-neutral fashion.

Porter emphasized that his criticism isn’t aimed at Styles personally, stating that the problem lies with the fashion industry’s gatekeepers who continue to perpetuate systemic issues of erasure and exploitation.

Vogue responded to Porter’s comments, expressing regret that he feels this way and acknowledging his significant contributions to advancing discussions on genderless fashion.

This isn’t the first time Porter has spoken out against Styles’ Vogue cover. In 2021, he expressed his concern that a straight white man was used to represent the new conversation about non-binary fashion.

He clarified that his criticism isn’t about Styles himself but about the broader systemic issues that underlie such choices.

Porter’s advocacy for diversity and meaningful inclusion in fashion highlights the ongoing challenges the industry faces in confronting its biases and fostering genuine change.