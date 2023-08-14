Twitter speaks up for Hina Parvez Butt, after PTI supporters’ harassment

Videos of PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt being heckled in public places in London alongside her son have ignited a wave of outrage on social media.

The incident, where hecklers reportedly identified as PTI supporters attacked Butt, verbally abused her, and even threw bottles, has drawn condemnation from politicians and journalists.

In the footage, derogatory slurs were hurled at the PML-N leader, and accusations of financial misconduct were made against her and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The videos have been widely shared on social media platforms, prompting critics to denounce the behaviour as a disgrace to the country’s image.

Former PTI leader Shireen Mazari strongly condemned the abuse and attack, emphasizing that while criticism is acceptable, mistreatment of women is not.

Ahsan Iqbal, another PML-N leader, also condemned the incident and accused PTI supporters of perpetuating such behaviour, suggesting it tarnishes the country’s reputation abroad.

Journalists and public figures echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for respectful political discourse and expressing concern about the negative image such actions project.

Many netizens have also stood up for her, as the video shows disgraced behaviour from the common masses, which destroys the repute of the Pakistani nation.

Butt thanked those who condemned the incident and stressed that it was a matter of the nation’s reputation.

Earlier, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb faced similar harassment in London last year. Such incidents reflect the polarization and intensity of political divisions even in overseas Pakistani communities.

As politicians and journalists call for a more civil and respectful political environment, the incident sheds light on the challenge of maintaining healthy political discourse in an increasingly connected and digitally influenced world.

It also underscores the broader implications of such behaviour on the image of the country on the international stage.