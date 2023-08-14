Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Cop injured in Khyber terrorist attack

Law enforcement personnel swiftly engaged in combat against the assailants
Sajjad Haider Aug 14, 2023
A terrorist attack took place at the checkpoint in Chora, which is located within the Bara Town of Khyber district’s rocky terrain on Monday.

Law enforcement personnel swiftly engaged in combat against the assailants.

Amidst the confrontation, a valiant policeman sustained injuries during the terrorist attack. He was promptly transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The attackers managed to flee the scene, prompting the police to initiate a comprehensive search operation throughout the area.

