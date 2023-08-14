Balochistan CM, opposition fail to reach agreement on caretaker CM

With the final stage of consultations for the selection of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan currently underway, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, however, a definitive decision on the appointment could not be reached.

In the event of a lack of consensus on the caretaker chief minister’s name today, the matter will be referred to the Parliamentary Committee.

Sources privy to the development indicated that the appointment of the Caretaker Balochistan CM remains pending. Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Opposition Leader Malik Sikander Advocate convened in Islamabad for deliberations. During their meeting, various potential candidates for the role were discussed.

Further consultations are planned for Tuesday, involving the chief minister and the opposition leader, to explore the formation of the caretaker set-up.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has proposed the nomination of former National Assembly member Usman Badini, while the Balochistan National Party (BNP) has put forth Hamal Kalmati’s name as a potential interim CM.

The race for the caretaker chief minister position includes BAP senator Kauda Babar, PPP leader Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, former bureaucrat Shabbir Mengal, Pakistani ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Riki, Naseer Bizenjo, and Ijaz Sanjrani, the brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Additionally, Ali Mardan Domki, Jamal Raisani, and former provincial minister Prince Ahmad Ahmadzai are also reportedly under consideration.

If consensus on the interim CM’s nomination is not achieved by tomorrow, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee. The committee is expected to finalise the selection within three days, a decision that will be reached within two days.