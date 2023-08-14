How Independence Day this year was different? A ray of hope left

Just like every year, Independence Day was on the calendars. The difference was that enthusiasm, passion, patriotism and celebration were comparatively less this year.

There were fewer people during the fireworks, fewer children holding green flags dressed in the nation’s colour, and fewer people adorning their houses with the mighty flag.

Everyone is wondering what happened to this nation, and what went wrong this time. The truth is, the nation has been divided this year, into the ones who want to celebrate and the ones who do not truly believe that they are an independent nation.

Flags were hoisted on major buildings in every city though where was the enthusiasm? The children did not show much compassion or excitement.

The country has gone low in terms of debt but could that be the only reason why Pakistanis did not show love for their beloved homeland?

Over the years, Gen Z has grown into adults and has started to play its role in society. There is a patriotic element missing in this generation. Gen Z is inspired by the West and is disappointed by their own homeland. Not that they do not have their reasoning, but ultimately how could anyone not love their homeland which provided them with everything?

This generation lacks the feeling of patriotism, passion and love for their country. They, despite their quality education, do not understand the feeling of patriotism and its importance.

Many are trying hard to pave ways for themselves, so they can leave the state as earliest as possible, and many have already made up their mind to never do well for Pakistan.

No one is trying to save the country even by doing little, not thinking of playing their part in its betterment. Gen Y and millennials have grown old, hence Gen Z is the future. But is the future of Pakistan really in safe hands?

What is Pakistan?

Pakistan, located in South Asia, is a diverse and culturally rich nation.

It boasts a varied landscape, from lush valleys and mountains to arid deserts. The country is home to vibrant cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, each reflecting a blend of traditional and modern influences.

With a population of over 231.4 million, Pakistan’s society is a mix of ethnicities, languages, and religions. Its history is intertwined with the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, Islamic heritage, and colonial past.

Agriculture, industry, and services contribute to its economy. Despite challenges, Pakistan holds potential for growth, tourism, and cultural significance.

Here is what the nation needs to see, despite challenges and downfalls, this is still their homeland, which needs their love and protection. No matter what the politics hold for it, the nation needs to stand up for its own motherland, instead of not celebrating its Independence and the fact that the country appeared on the world map as a separate nation for the first time in the world’s history.

It does not happen every day, and it does not happen to every nation, as it was an important event which cost them millions and billions of lives. The country does not only stand on mere ground but on the bodies of martyrs and the blood of their beloveds.

14th August is not just a holiday, but a day to celebrate being a free state, living without fear, having one’s own roof and not worrying about what will happen tomorrow.

The day must be given the same respect, honour and importance that it used to have in the past years when the state was stable and in better shape. Now is the time when the country needs its nation the most. Hence, children must be educated about Pakistan’s history and should be familiar with the feeling of patriotism. So when they grow up they can try to bring good to this place and can celebrate freedom with enthusiasm and zeal.