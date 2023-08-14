Pakistan receives Independence Day greetings from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sent his greetings to Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day by sharing a photo of the country’s capital city from space.

Al Neyadi is the first Emirati astronaut to travel to the ISS. He was launched into space on September 25, 2022, along with Russian cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov and American astronaut Jessica Watkins. His mission is to conduct scientific experiments and to promote cooperation between the UAE and other countries.

Al Neyadi, who is currently on board the International Space Station (ISS), took the photo of Islamabad on Monday.

He shared it on social media platform X, writing, “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE”.

Al Neyadi’s message was met with warm wishes from Pakistanis around the world. Many people praised him for his gesture and thanked him for celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day from space.