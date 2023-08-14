Watch Live
Services for Pakistan: President confers civil awards on 696 Pakistani, foreign nationals

299 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz have been conferred upon martyrs of COVID-19
Samaa Web Desk Aug 14, 2023
He Lifeng Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development khalifa bin jassim al-kuwari and Oktay Memis
On the occasion of 76th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on 696 Pakistani as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

These awards include, seven Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two Hilal-i-Pakistan, 26 Hilal-i-Imtiaz, 1 Sitar-i-Pakistan, 20 Sitara-i-Shuja’at, 61 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 69 President’s Award for Pride of Performance, 1 Hilal-i-Shuja’t,1 Sitar-e-Pakistan, 25 Tamgha-i-Shuja’at, 155 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, 18 Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 3 Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 4 Sitar-e-Khidmat and 4 Tamgha-i-Khidmat.

This year 299 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz have been conferred upon martyrs of COVID-19.

The Investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on 23rd March next year.

Conferment of Pakistan Civil Awards 2023 by faizan warraich on Scribd

President

Pakistani Slogans

