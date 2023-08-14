New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband Jason Cantrell dies

Jason Cantrell, the husband of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, died on Monday. He was 50 years old.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Jason Cantrell had been married for 20 years and had one daughter together, RayAnn.

Cantrell was a dedicated public servant who served the residents of New Orleans as an experienced family, civil, and criminal attorney.

He was also a devoted husband and father.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” said Director of Communications Gregory Joseph in an issued statement.

“He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace.”

The statement did not provide the cause of Cantrell’s death.