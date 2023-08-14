Man dies at Everton stadium construction site

A man has died in an accident at the construction site of Everton’s new stadium.

The new stadium is due to be completed in late 2024. It will replace Everton’s current home, Goodison Park, which opened in 1892.

The 26-year-old man was injured at the site in Bramley Moore Dock, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Merseyside Police said the man’s family had been informed and an investigation was underway.

The health and safety executive (HSE) said it had officials on the scene investigating.