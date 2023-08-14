Seema Haider chants ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ goes viral on Independence Day

A video of Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, chanting “Pakistan Murdabad (Down with Pakistan)” on Pakistan’s Independence Day has gone viral on social media.

In the same video, she can also be heard shouting “Hindustan Zindabad (Hail India).” The video has sparked a range of reactions from netizens.

The controversial video was shared by Ashutosh Dubey, the Head of BJP Maharashtra Social Media. Netizens have expressed varied opinions on the matter. Some users criticized her for demonstrating disloyalty to her homeland on such a significant day, while others speculated about her motivations and background.

Seema Haider has also been seen in a separate video hoisting the Indian tricolour flag and chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India)” ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Dressed in patriotic attire, she displayed her allegiance to India in this video.

Her identity has come under scrutiny due to reports of her crossing borders and living in India without proper authorization.

Her relationship with her husband, Sachin Meena, has gained attention, and there are allegations that she may have connections with intelligence agencies.

The videos have ignited a discussion online about patriotism, national identity, and geopolitical tensions, highlighting the complexities of such situations in the age of social media.