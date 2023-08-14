Watch Live
Alia Bhatt reveals first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares insightful moments of her journey - from her first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor to discussing pregnancy with co-star Gal Gadot
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 14, 2023
In a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film “Heart of Stone,” Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt candidly shared some cherished “firsts” from her life and career.

She disclosed that her first audition was for the movie “Black,” a film headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Interestingly, it was during this audition that she first met her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, on set.

Alia highlighted her experience working in Hollywood film sets, noting the universal energy of dedication and pursuit of excellence. She emphasized that this shared spirit is what drives the success of projects worldwide.

In another interview, Alia revealed that she confided in her co-star Gal Gadot about her pregnancy, making her one of the first people to know about it.

Gal’s caring and warm response, including her concern for Alia’s hydration on set, made Alia feel comfortable and supported during her pregnancy.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in “Jee Le Zara” alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, a highly anticipated project that has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.

