Alia Bhatt reveals first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview while promoting her upcoming film “Heart of Stone,” Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt candidly shared some cherished “firsts” from her life and career.

She disclosed that her first audition was for the movie “Black,” a film headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Interestingly, it was during this audition that she first met her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, on set.

Alia highlighted her experience working in Hollywood film sets, noting the universal energy of dedication and pursuit of excellence. She emphasized that this shared spirit is what drives the success of projects worldwide.

In another interview, Alia revealed that she confided in her co-star Gal Gadot about her pregnancy, making her one of the first people to know about it.

Gal’s caring and warm response, including her concern for Alia’s hydration on set, made Alia feel comfortable and supported during her pregnancy.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is set to appear in “Jee Le Zara” alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, a highly anticipated project that has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.