Rohit Sharma is scared to face Shaheen Shah Afridi

**Indian Cricket Team’s skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that he was scared to face Shaheen Shah Afridi and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

Rohit Sharma was asked which of them was more dangerous to face and he said that both of them can make the life of openers difficult with their swinging deliveries with the new ball.

He told ICC that he was disappointed for being dropped from 2011 World Cup squad but he was happy after the semifinal win against Pakistan and jubilant after the team ended Indian nation’s 28-year wait for ICC ODI World Cup trophy.

Rohit Sharma was not in good form before the 2019 World Cup but ended up making history, as he scored five centuries and was top scorer of the event in England.

The questions have been raised about his form once again, but Rohit Sharma is hopeful of making a comeback by returning to form in Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma has had a difficult time facing Pakistani pacers in the recent matches, as he was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi in 2021 World Cup for a duck whereas Haris Rauf got his wicket in 2022 World Cup.

Here is the video of Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissing Rohit Sharma for a duck in the 2021 World Cup.