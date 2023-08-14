Watch Live
Saheefa Jabbar thankful to husband for support during mental health struggles

Pakistani star Saheefa Jabbar Khattak acknowledges husband's support and appreciates well-wishers for empathy amid mental health battle
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 14, 2023
Pakistani actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has openly discussed her recent journey through mental health challenges.

After candidly sharing her battle with grief and suicidal thoughts on social media, Saheefa took to Instagram to express her heartfelt appreciation for the support she received, especially from her husband and well-wishers.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Saheefa shared a candid picture of herself and her husband, highlighting his role as a steadfast support during her difficult times. Her caption conveyed the profound impact of his care on her well-being.

She also extended her gratitude to everyone who reached out to her with messages of concern, love, and support.

Saheefa’s vulnerability and candidness have resonated with many, emphasizing the significance of empathy and understanding in both personal relationships and society at large.

Through her public revelations, Saheefa sheds light on the complexities of mental health struggles and the importance of acknowledging one’s emotions and seeking help.

Her journey serves as a reminder that material possessions may not guarantee happiness and that emotional well-being requires nourishing the soul.

Saheefa’s story underscores the importance of fostering a supportive environment that encourages open discussions about mental health and promotes empathy as a vital aspect of human connection.

