PCB Head Zaka Ashraf meets Women Cricket Team captain Nida Dar

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met the skipper of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Nida Dar on Monday and promised more facilities, increment in salaries for women players.

Zaka Ashraf met Nida Dar and other female cricketers at Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Programme whereas head of Women Cricket Wing Tania Malik was also present.

Zaka Ashraf said that they would take steps for the improvement and promotion of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

He also told that domestic cricket matches of women cricketers would also be started soon whereas they would announce the new central contracts soon as well.

Zaka Ashraf said he was happy with the progress of women’s cricket in Pakistan and hoped that they would perform even better in future.

He wished them Happy Independence Day as well and gave them best wishes for the series against South Africa, which would be held in September.