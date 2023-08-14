Parineeti Chopra’s fiance Raghav Chadha suspended from Parliament

In a surprising turn of events, Raghav Chadha, the fiance of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of India’s Parliament.

The suspension comes in the wake of allegations of signature forgery against Chadha, involving the alleged fabrication of signatures from five Rajya Sabha MPs. This manoeuvre was reportedly intended to refer the Delhi Services Bill to a select committee.

The motion to suspend Chadha was brought forward by Piyush Goyal, who accused Chadha of breaching parliamentary privilege and acting unethically.

Despite Chadha’s denial of any wrongdoing and his explanation that only names, not signatures, were required, the suspension remains in effect pending the submission of the committee of privileges report.

Amidst this political controversy, Chadha’s engagement with Parineeti Chopra continues to be a source of positivity. The couple recently celebrated their engagement and shared their joyous moments on social media.

Their impending marriage journey offers a ray of light amid the ongoing political turmoil surrounding Chadha’s suspension. As both individuals navigate their respective paths in politics and entertainment, their union remains a focal point of optimism for their well-wishers.

Chadha’s suspension underscores the intersection of personal and political lives, showcasing the complexities that arise when public figures are entangled in controversies that extend beyond their private spheres.