Rumour mills claim Meghan and Harry fight leads to divorce, couple deny

California based Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been battling with rumors that they are separated while the couple have been rejecting the narrative down with several appearances together, Yahoo News reported.

The Sun reported there has been some tension in their marriage. An insider says that “They disagree sometimes on certain approaches. Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she’s still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him. But she is ready to move on. They have a beautiful life in California and new friends. Montecito is paradise. Harry is very outdoorsy, he loves it there.”

According to The Sun, hashtag #HarryAndMeghan has 5 million views under its hashtag while #WilliamAndKate has only 715K views the overall tone of the conversation tended to be quite ‘negative’ on social media and fans of the Royal family ‘seem to favour Kate’.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the couple have zero intention of discussing rumors about their marriage, saying “Harry and Meghan believe that feeding into that false narrative only gives it more attention. Sure, their relationship has challenges, but they are 100 percent committed to making their marriage work.”

An insider also noted that “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides. They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.” Meanwhile, a source told Page Six of separation rumors that “It’s not true” and

It’s literally made up.“ So sounds like these two are very much together and—like literally every couple ever—sometimes have disagreements about, erm, “certain approaches.”