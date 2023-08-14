Watch Live
BLACKPINK’s Jennie shines in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign

K-pop sensation Jennie continues collaboration with Calvin Klein, teasing a new collection in a glamorous campaign
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 14, 2023
Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign is setting pulses racing with the sensational presence of BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign captures Jennie’s unique blend of sensuality, fierceness, and playfulness, showcasing the K-pop star’s undeniable star power.

Earlier this year, Jennie ventured into the fashion world with a successful limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Calvin Klein. Featuring an array of comfortable underwear sets, denim attire, pastel-hued T-shirts, and cosy knitwear, the collection marked her official entry into the realm of fashion design.

The campaign image, released on Twitter, offers a tantalizing glimpse of a potential new Calvin Klein underwear collection, featuring a striking black lace bralette paired with matching hipsters.

Jennie’s collaboration with Calvin Klein has proven to be a successful partnership that resonates with fans of both fashion and K-pop.

With this new Fall 2023 campaign, anticipation is building for what could be another exciting collection release. As fans eagerly await further details, the campaign image hints at a dynamic fusion of Jennie’s dynamic persona and Calvin Klein’s iconic style.

As fashion continues to intersect with music and pop culture, Jennie’s journey with Calvin Klein stands as a testament to the global impact of K-pop and its stars on the world of high fashion.

