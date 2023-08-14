BLACKPINK’s Jennie shines in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign

Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign is setting pulses racing with the sensational presence of BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

View this post on Instagram

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh, the campaign captures Jennie’s unique blend of sensuality, fierceness, and playfulness, showcasing the K-pop star’s undeniable star power.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this year, Jennie ventured into the fashion world with a successful limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with Calvin Klein. Featuring an array of comfortable underwear sets, denim attire, pastel-hued T-shirts, and cosy knitwear, the collection marked her official entry into the realm of fashion design.

The campaign image, released on Twitter, offers a tantalizing glimpse of a potential new Calvin Klein underwear collection, featuring a striking black lace bralette paired with matching hipsters.

Jennie’s collaboration with Calvin Klein has proven to be a successful partnership that resonates with fans of both fashion and K-pop.

With this new Fall 2023 campaign, anticipation is building for what could be another exciting collection release. As fans eagerly await further details, the campaign image hints at a dynamic fusion of Jennie’s dynamic persona and Calvin Klein’s iconic style.

As fashion continues to intersect with music and pop culture, Jennie’s journey with Calvin Klein stands as a testament to the global impact of K-pop and its stars on the world of high fashion.