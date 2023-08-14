Ex-PTI stalwart to sail IPP boat

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and ex-provincial home minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar has decided to join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

This was decided during a meeting between IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan who called on the former minister at his residence in Lahore on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by IPP leaders including Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Awn Chaudhry, and Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain.

According to sources, Dogar is likely to join the IPP which will be announced formally tomorrow.

Aleem Khan welcomed participation of important personalities in the party.

He said that the country’s affairs have entered an important stage, and they will provide practical solutions to the problems.

IPP president said that five years were deliberately wasted and the delay must be rectified.

He added that the common man is only interested in his own problems while promising to reduce burden of electricity and petrol.

Aleem Khan said that giving hope to the youth and taking practical steps is the first priority of their party.

He said that the IPP is a party of the people, and it will work for the betterment of the country.