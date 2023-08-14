SRK, Nayanthara’s sizzling chemistry in ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have another reason to celebrate as his triumphant comeback year continues with the release of the romantic track “Chaleya” from the highly anticipated film ‘Jawan.’

View this post on Instagram

The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao in Hindi, is part of the film’s music album and showcases SRK’s signature romantic charm alongside the film’s leading lady Nayanthara.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, and it’s evident that the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to deliver an unforgettable performance.

The song “Chaleya” captures the essence of romance with its soulful melody and showcases the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The track’s modern visuals, choreographed by Farah Khan, add an extra layer of charm.

Fans’ reactions to the song have been overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed their excitement at seeing Shah Rukh Khan back in his romantic avatar and praised his on-screen chemistry with Nayanthara.

The song’s release has heightened the anticipation for ‘Jawan,’ an action-packed thriller featuring an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film is set to hit theatres on September 7, and expectations are high for its impact at the box office.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to showcase his versatility and star power, “Chaleya” adds to the growing excitement surrounding his comeback journey, solidifying his status as the king of romance in the hearts of fans worldwide.