Vicky Kaushal’s ‘The Great Indian Family’ set to release

Yash Raj Films has announced the release date for their upcoming family-centric film, “The Great Indian Family” (TGIF), starring the talented duo Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar.

The film is all set to hit theatres on September 22, 2023, bringing a hearty dose of laughter and entertainment to audiences.

Directed by Vijay Shankar Acharya, “The Great Indian Family” promises to be a hilarious roller-coaster ride set in the heartland of India. The storyline revolves around the uproarious chaos that unfolds within Vicky Kaushal’s on-screen family due to unexpected developments that are beyond their control.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his impeccable performances in a range of films, from intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, is ready to deliver yet another captivating portrayal in this family entertainer.

The announcement video released by Vicky Kaushal gives viewers a glimpse into the madcap world of his on-screen family, setting the tone for what seems to be an enjoyable cinematic experience.

As a versatile actor with a knack for choosing impactful projects, Vicky Kaushal’s involvement assures that “The Great Indian Family” will offer an engaging blend of entertainment and quality storytelling.

With anticipation building around the film’s release, audiences can expect a delightful and memorable cinematic journey into the heart of a quirky and lovable Indian family.