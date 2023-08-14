Helen Skelton says final goodbye to BBC Radio 5 Live show

Helen Skelton has dropped a bombshell on her fans that her BBC Radio 5 Live show on Sunday was her last.

Helen said wants to spend more time with her children. She was leading the station’s Sunday mid-morning slot from Laura Whitmore last year.

Children priority for Helen Skelton

She said she didn’t want to go “but an eight-year-old will be happy about it”.

BBC reported asked how she felt, she added: “I’m not all right about it but you know, needs must. The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me.”

The former Blue Peter host, 40, has three children, aged eight, six and one.

Closing her show, she told listeners: “That’s it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I’ve loved every minute of our time together on this show…

“Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we’ll meet again soon. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional.”

Skelton’s wrote her first novel, ‘Amy Wild: Amazon Summer’, in May 2015. Skelton’s autobiography, In My Stride, will be published on 12 October 2023.

