Putin urges bilateral political dialogue with Pakistan, wishes Independence Day

'Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in regional and international affairs'
Samaa Web Desk Aug 14, 2023
Russian President Putin congratulated President Arif Alvi on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The Russian president said the two countries share friendly relations, generate positive momentum in bilateral political dialogue, and promote fruitful cooperation in various spheres.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan is playing an increasingly important role in regional and international affairs.

“We congratulate our Pakistani friends on their national holiday, wishing them every success and prosperity,” he said.

Vladimir Putin

