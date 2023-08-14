Pakistan seeks to deepen ties with Russia, says envoy

Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said that relations with Russia are a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow hosted an event to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

A Russian string quartet performed classical adaptations of Pakistani songs, and Pakistanis residing in Russia presented national songs and children performed on stage.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said that relations between Pakistan and Russia are on a very positive trajectory, and he expressed confidence that they will be further strengthened in the future.

He also praised the invaluable role of the Pakistani community in Russia in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.