Pokémon World Championships to take place in Hawaii

Some fans have expressed concerns about location of event
Samaa Web Desk Aug 14, 2023
The Pokémon Company announced that the 2024 Pokémon World Championships will be held in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The company also donated $200,000 to support the state’s wildfire relief efforts.

Some fans have expressed concerns about the location of the event, saying that it is not the right time to hold it in Hawaii due to the recent wildfires.

The Pokémon Company has not yet responded to these concerns.

The 2024 Pokémon World Championships will feature top-tier contests in Pokémon Go, the mainline Pokémon video games, and the Pokémon trading card game.

The event is scheduled to take place in August 2024.

