Don’t spread despair, give hope instead: army chief

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir has cautioned against spreading despair among the people, and asked to give hope instead.

The army chief was speaking to the media in an informal discussion after the swearing-in ceremony of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the President House on Monday.

“We are very optimistic about the future of Pakistan,” the chief told the media.

He further said that he was looking at Pakistan as a successful and developed country.

“There is a lot of potential in Pakistan. God has given our country everything,” the army chief stressed further.

The COAS said there is hope for the best, adding that everything will be good, as Pakistan was moving forward in a very positive way.

“Pakistan is rich with resources, and I assure you there is no danger to the country,” the army chief said.