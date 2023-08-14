Pakistani celebrities extend heartfelt messages on 77th Independence Day

Karachi witnessed an outpouring of patriotic fervor as Pakistani artists both within the country and abroad joined the nation in celebrating the 76th Independence Day.

In a demonstration of unity, these prominent figures took part in various events and shared heartfelt messages on social media platforms.

Ayeza Khan’s Joyful Observance

Actress Ayeza Khan shared her celebrations on Instagram, joyfully observing Independence Day.

She also took a moment to express gratitude to those who shared the occasion with her.

Humayun Saeed’s Hopeful Wishes

Renowned actor Humayun Saeed took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his warm wishes, saying, “Happy Independence Day.”

He fervently prayed for Allah’s blessings upon the nation, wishing for strength and qualities that would propel Pakistan towards a future of development and prosperity. His message resonated with the popular slogan, “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Adnan Siddiqui’s Call for Unity

Actor Adnan Siddiqui marked the 76th Independence Day on Instagram by reflecting on the immense struggle that paved the way for Pakistan’s birth.

Addressing the nation, he emphasized the need for unity to confront upcoming challenges. Siddiqui hailed Pakistan as a beacon of hope, unity, and happiness, and expressed confidence in its future. “Pakistan Zindabad” he exclaimed, rallying the spirit of togetherness.

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan Cricket Team’s pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi taking to Twitter penned that “ May the future hold more prosperity and harmony among us. Let’s hope for an amazing 76th! ✨“

As Pakistanis rejoiced both within their homeland and across the globe, these influential artists demonstrated that the spirit of independence and unity continues to burn brightly, inspiring all to work towards a brighter future for the nation.