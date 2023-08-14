Anwaar ul Haq Kakar sworn in as caretaker prime minister

Former senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has taken the oath as the caretaker prime minister.

The oath was administered to the former Balochistan Awami Party leader by President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at the President House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Also present on the occasion were Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, caretaker chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab, and former federal ministers.

Guard of honour

Caretaker Prime Minister Karar was later presented a guard of honor in a ceremony at the Prime Minister House.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces presented the guard of honour.

The national anthem was also played on the occasion.

On Sunday, the interim PM had decided to resign from his Senate membership as well as his BAP affiliation.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that Kakar took this step to uphold the stance of complete neutrality during the upcoming crucial political phase.

The interim premier is a prominent figure within the BAP and secured his seat in the Senate in March 2018. His tenure as a senator was slated to conclude in March 2024.

Earlier on Sunday, Kakar thanked the political parties who welcomed his appointment, and vowed to fulfil his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

He said that he would strive to fulfil his duties to the best of his abilities, and that he would work for the betterment of the country.

Shehbaz leaves PM House

Later, following the ceremony, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from the Prime Minister House as he handed over the responsibilities of his office to the newly appointed caretaker prime minister.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar saw his predecessor off.

Former prime minister Sharif reviewed the guard of honour as contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.