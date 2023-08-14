Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Rizwana’s third surgery to be performed today: doctor

Prof Jodat Saleem says teen domestic worker will undergo four to five more surgeries, will start walking soon
Daniyal Umar Aug 14, 2023
Teen domestic worker Rizwana has been under treatment at the Lahore General Hospital for 20 days for brutal torture.

According to the chief of the special medical board, Rizwana’s third surgery will be performed today, while she has started sitting herself and will start walking soon.

Prof Jodat Saleem has said Rizwana will undergo four to five more surgeries, adding that the surgeons performing the procedures include a team of plastic surgeons.

He further said the medical board will conduct an examination of Rizwana’s injuries, adding that the same surgery will be performed for the next three weeks.

The medical board head further said that special dressings are used to fix the wounds, adding that relevant surgeries are performed only by plastic surgeons.

Rizwana’s condition is out of danger, Prof Saleem said.

She has started sitting, and will start walking soon, he added.

