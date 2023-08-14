NAB gets Elahi’s one day transit remand in assets reference case

A District and Sessions Court in Lahore on Monday granted the National Accountability Beauru (NAB) one day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in an asset reference case.

The move comes shortly after his release from Adiala Jail, raising eyebrows and sparking speculation.

The NAB presented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the District and Sessions Court in Lahore today, seeking a two-day remand to further investigate the asset reference case against him. However, Duty Judge Khalid Hayat rejected the request, granting a one-day transit remand instead.

Sources within NAB, familiar with the matter, disclosed that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was released from Adiala Jail as his initial period of detention had expired. However, he was swiftly rearrested by NAB Lahore in connection with assets beyond known sources of income case, sending shockwaves through political circles.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, had issued orders for Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s re-arrest, citing concerns over potential disruptions to the law and order situation. This decision comes as NAB intensifies its efforts to unravel alleged corruption and kickbacks involving the former chief minister.

The ongoing investigation pertains to an astounding 226 contracts valued at a staggering 23 billion Pakistani rupees.

According to insider sources, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is accused of orchestrating a massive web of corruption through his close associates in these contracts. NAB alleges that these contracts were used as a means to provide favors to favored contractors, casting a shadow over the transparency of development projects in Lahore.

NAB’s probe has widened to encompass a slew of high-profile arrests, including that of Secretary Sohail Asghar, whose apprehension was supported by compelling evidence. A flurry of raids conducted by the NAB Lahore team has led to the arrest of several other individuals believed to be involved in the alleged corruption scandal.

The former chief minister’s actions are alleged to have reached a crescendo when direct orders emanated from the Chief Minister’s Office, instructing the Ministry of Communications to expedite the approval of 184 summaries related to these controversial contract