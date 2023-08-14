Watch Live
Global » Afghanistan

At least 3 killed, 7 injured in blast at hotel in Afghanistan

Not clear yet who is behind the blast
Reuters Aug 14, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

At least three people were killed and seven injured after a blast ripped through a hotel in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost province on Monday, the province’s media office said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has claimed responsibility for several major attacks in urban centres in recent months.

More details to follow…

Blast

Afghanistan

hotel

Afghan Taliban

khost

