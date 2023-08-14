Flood warning issued for Sutlej as India accelerates filling of dams

India has reportedly accelerated the process of filling Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River and the Pong Dam on Beas River.

As soon as the dams are filled, India will open the spillways due to which there may be a risk of new floods in the Sutlej river.

The Bhakra Dam constructed on Sutlej River only has a capacity of six feet remaining, while the Pong Dam on Beas River has a remaining filling capacity of 4.5 feet.

India will open the spillways as soon as the dams are filled, and the Flood Warning Center has issued an alert in this regard.

Sources in the flood warning center have said that there may be a threat of a flood current of more than 100,000 at Ganda Singhwala in Kasur.