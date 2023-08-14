PML-N leader Hina Butt harassed, attacked by ‘PTI supporters’ in London

Former MPA of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Hina Parvez Butt, was allegedly attacked while walking on the road with her son in London.

The PML-N leader alleged that it was PTI supporters who not only harassed her and shouted slogans at her, but also threw bottles.

Hina Butt claimed that PTI supporters threw cold drink and water bottles at her while she was walking on the streets of London with her son.

Hina Butt had also met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif two days ago.

She said she was followed and harassed for 30 to 40 minutes. She added that the harassers did not even care about her minor son.

In one of the videos, Hina could be seen exiting a money exchange, as a group of people holding PTI flags follows her out and shouts slogans calling Nawaz Sharif a “thief”.

In another, a woman could be heard calling Hina names and throwing bottles at her from behind.

Tweeting a video of the assault and harassment, Hina asked if such uncivilized people were making Pakistan proud or with such acts or defaming it.