How to enable screen lock on WhatsApp Web: simple guide

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has taken a significant stride in addressing security concern with the introduction of its new screen lock feature for WhatsApp Web.

Designed to provide an added layer of security, this feature is currently being rolled out to a select group of beta users, promising enhanced privacy for their online interactions.

A step towards enhanced security

The screen lock feature for WhatsApp Web marks a significant advancement in the realm of online security.

Following the footsteps of its mobile application counterpart, this feature aims to grant users greater control over their conversations, protecting them from unauthorized access.

As users become increasingly reliant on web-based communication tools, ensuring the confidentiality of their conversations takes centre stage.

The unveiling of the feature

The journey of the screen lock feature’s inception dates back to its discovery by WABetaInfo, a prominent source for WhatsApp-related updates, during its developmental phase.

After an extensive phase of testing and refinement, this security enhancement has now made its debut to a limited number of beta testers.

The initial release targets a specific subset of beta users, strategically chosen to provide valuable feedback and insights before the feature’s broader deployment.

Exploring the feature

Upon activation, the screen lock feature adds an extra layer of security to users’ WhatsApp Web accounts. A distinctive screen prompt notifies users of the feature’s activation, indicating that their chat list and conversations are now protected by a password-based lock.

This password, decided by the user during setup, becomes essential for accessing their account. Should the password be forgotten, a convenient “Log Out” option is available to facilitate re-linking to WhatsApp Web without compromising security.

Benefits for shared devices

One of the standout advantages of the screen lock feature is its relevance for users who share their computers or laptops with others.

In scenarios where multiple individuals utilize WhatsApp Web on the same device, this security measure ensures that private conversations remain truly private.

This feature comes as a boon for those concerned about maintaining the confidentiality of their discussions, even in shared spaces.

Enrolling in the WhatsApp beta program

As the screen lock feature begins its journey of deployment, those eager to embrace heightened security on WhatsApp Web are advised to consider enrolling in the official WhatsApp beta program.

This program not only grants access to cutting-edge features before their widespread release but also allows users to contribute to the refinement of these features through feedback and testing.

Enabling the WhatsApp Web screen lock

For users ready to enhance their WhatsApp Web security, enabling the screen lock feature is a straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Access WhatsApp Web: Open WhatsApp Web on your computer by scanning the QR code with your smartphone. Navigate to Settings: Once logged in, locate the three dots in the top-left corner, click on them, and select “Settings.” Access Security: Within the settings menu, find and click on “Security.” Enable Screen Lock: If the feature is available for your account, you will see the “Screen Lock” option. Click on it. Set Password: Enter a password of your choice and select the preferred duration before the screen lock activates. You can choose from options like “Immediately,” “After 1 minute,” or “After 30 minutes.”

By following these simple steps, you can activate the screen lock feature and enjoy heightened security and privacy during your WhatsApp Web sessions.

Beyond locking: comprehensive protection

While the screen lock feature undeniably enhances security by requiring a password for access, it doesn’t stop there. Another notable benefit is that it prevents notifications from appearing on the WhatsApp Web interface.

This ensures that even when the web version is left open, your incoming messages and notifications remain hidden until you unlock the screen. This comprehensive approach further fortifies the protection of your conversations and personal data.